Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Still recovering from eye injury
De Haan (eye) won't play Friday against the Blue Jackets, NHL.com's Craig Merz reports.
De Haan's eye issue isn't expected to keep him sidelined long term, but the Hurricanes have yet to announce an expected timetable for his recovery. Haydn Fleury will round out Carolina's depth at defense until de Haan is cleared to play.
