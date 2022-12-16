De Haan collected an assist Thursday, contributing to a 3-2 win over the Kraken.

While he's been known to hit the scoresheet every now and then, de Haan's specialty comes in the form of blocked shots and hits; he's racked up 24 and 39 of those, respectively, through 22 games. An undisclosed issue sapped de Haan's momentum early in the season, and he's been relegated to third-pairing duty in his second stint with the Hurricanes, so fantasy managers can safely leave him on the waiver wire for the time being.