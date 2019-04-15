Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Takes part in morning skate
De Haan (upper body) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, but isn't expected to return to the lineup for Game 3 versus the Caps, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
De Haan will miss his sixth straight game due to his upper-body problem. Without the 27-year-old available, the Canes have utilized Hayden Fleurty on the third pairing and will likely continue to do so until De Haan gets the all-clear.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: No timeline for return•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Season likely over•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Officially sent home•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Heading back to Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...