De Haan (upper body) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, but isn't expected to return to the lineup for Game 3 versus the Caps, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

De Haan will miss his sixth straight game due to his upper-body problem. Without the 27-year-old available, the Canes have utilized Hayden Fleurty on the third pairing and will likely continue to do so until De Haan gets the all-clear.