De Haan was denied on four shot attempts Friday in a 3-1 road win over the Blue Jackets.

De Haan is still finding his bearings with the Raleigh-based hockey club. The ex-Islander -- who signed a four-year, $18.2 million deal with Carolina in July -- only appeared in 33 games last season due to a dislocated shoulder, though he still garnered serious interest in free agency with nine teams said to have been bidding for his services. The Ontario native has averaged roughly one point for every four games played since his NHL career began in 2011.