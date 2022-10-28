De Haan (undisclosed) will not suit up Friday against the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
De Haan will miss his second straight game Friday and he's yet to get back on the ice for practice. As of now, it seems unlikely that he'll return Saturday against the Flyers. Dylan Coghlan will dress in his place again Friday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Buries first goal•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Signs one-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Lands PTO with Carolina•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Expected to miss finale•
-
Blackhawks' Calvin de Haan: Returning to action•