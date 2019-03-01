Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Unfit to play Friday
De Haan (upper body) won't dress against the Blues on Friday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
There was some hope that two days off between games would be enough for de Haan to work past his upper-body injury, but Justin Faulk is ready to return from a similar issue, and that's likely afforded the Hurricanes the chance to be more cautious with the former. With one goal and 11 assists, De Haan has mirrored the scoring output as measured against his 2017-18 campaign with the Islanders, but it took him 30 fewer contests to reach that mark last year. His hits (158) and blocked shots (93) are way up, though.
