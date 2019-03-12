Hurricanes' Calvin de Haan: Will not return to game
De Haan caught the backswing of a stick to the face and will not return to Monday's game against the Avalanche.
A scary moment but de Haan was able to skate off the ice under his own power. Look for more updates on his status to come in the next few days as Friday's matchup with the Blue Jackets approaches.
