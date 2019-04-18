De Haan (upper body) will play in Thursday's Game 4 matchup against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

De Haan has missed the last six games with this upper-body injury, including the first three games of Carolina's first-round series against the defending champs. The Ontario native received medical clearance to resume playing Wednesday, but nothing was reported by the team after that point. De Haan will skate with Trevor van Riemsdyk on the Hurricanes' bottom pairing during Game 4.