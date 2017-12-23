Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Aiming for fourth straight win
Ward will start in goal Saturday evening, fielding shots from the visiting Sabres.
The veteran has turned back the clock with wins in each of his last three appearances to complement robust peripherals (2.24 GAA, .926 save percentage) over that span. He'll see shots from a Sabres squad that is playing its second game of a back-to-back set, having clipped the Flyers 4-2 at home Friday night.
