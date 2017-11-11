Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Allows single goal in win over Jackets

Ward stopped 25 of 26 shots during Friday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

The veteran had lost consecutive starts entering Friday, so this stands out as a strong showing, and especially with Columbus boasting a strong offensive attack. Scott Darling projects to continue seeing the lion's share of starts for Carolina, so Ward's fantasy value is extremely limited. He's likely best viewed as a matchup-based streamer in most settings.

