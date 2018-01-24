Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Allows three in loss to Pens

Ward saved 30 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

The veteran has collected just a single win through his past six appearances, and Ward's .907 save percentage and 2.76 GAA are hardly go-to marks. He continues to receive more work than Scott Darling, and there is value in volume. However, it's pretty clear that Ward can't be locked in as a matchup-proof stater, either. There's also still an outside chance that Darling finds his form and takes over the lion's share of starts at some point this season.

