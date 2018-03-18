Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Another late collapse Saturday

Ward stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

All three of the goals Ward allowed were scored in a six-minute span in the third period, making this the second straight game in which he's suffered a late collapse that cost the 'Canes a win. The 34-year-old has now surrendered 15 goals in his last four games, all Carolina losses, and it's almost certain that Scott Darling will get the nod in net for Sunday's road game against the Islanders.