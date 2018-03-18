Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Another late collapse Saturday
Ward stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
All three of the goals Ward allowed were scored in a six-minute span in the third period, making this the second straight game in which he's suffered a late collapse that cost the 'Canes a win. The 34-year-old has now surrendered 15 goals in his last four games, all Carolina losses, and it's almost certain that Scott Darling will get the nod in net for Sunday's road game against the Islanders.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...