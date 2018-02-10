Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Back in goal against Avs

Ward will start in goal Saturday night, fielding shots from the visiting Avalanche.

Ward graciously accepted that he would start this season out as the backup to Scott Darling after the ex-Blackhawk signed a four-year, $16.6 million contract with the Hurricanes, but the loyal veteran has long since reclaimed the No. 1 spot in Raleigh. Ward's impressive 15-7-3 record is supplemented by a 2.65 GAA and .910 save percentage -- decent numbers for a netminder working against the grain of his team's minus-17 goal differential. He'll field shots against an Avalanche squad that has been wildly inconsistent this season on the way to a 29-20-4 record and current sixth-place standing within the ultra-competitive Central Division.