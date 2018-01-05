Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Blanks defending champs

Ward saved all 21 shots he faced during Thursday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.

The veteran surrendered five goals in an overtime loss to Washington last time out, so this was a strong rebound, and he's now gone 10 consecutive starts without losing in regulation. Ward boasts a solid 11-2-2 record, .915 save percentage and 2.52 GAA for the campaign and continues to solidify his status as Carolina's No. 1 goalie ahead of Scott Darling. Considering his current form, workload and the Hurricanes' strong possession game (league-best 54.3 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five), Ward should be owned in all fantasy settings. Additionally, while he's likely overachieved to a degree, there's room for negative regression before it's a legitimate concern.