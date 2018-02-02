Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Blanks Habs with 27-save shutout

Ward made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season Thursday against Montreal.

The Hurricanes have now won three straight games and Ward has been in the cage for all of them. He's really impressed in his two most recent showings against Montreal and Ottawa, but both squads are struggling and aren't significant offensive threats. The veteran has found ways to win games this season, sporting a 15-6-2 record, but his .910 save percentage could use improvement. Ward is hot right now and seeing the majority of starts for Carolina, so he's certainly worth a play in some fantasy formats.