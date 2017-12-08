Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Blows 4-1 lead Thursday

Ward allowed five goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose.

Making his second start in three games, Ward failed to tighten the gap between himself and struggling starter Scott Darling. He blew a 4-1 lead while surrendering two power-play goals and two shorthanded tallies before Brent Burns completed the comeback 22 seconds into overtime.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories