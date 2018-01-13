Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Blows third-period lead

Ward allowed four goals on just 27 shots during Friday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

The veteran backstop has now lost four of his past five starts and carries an underwhelming .904 save percentage and 2.85 GAA for the campaign. Ward is also likely losing his grip on the No. 1 starter's job. The Hurricanes have an excellent group of skaters, so there's potential for Ward, or Scott Darling, to be a strong fantasy asset over the final months of the season. Unfortunately, neither netminder has been able to step up and play well for a prolonged stretch. Considering his career trajectory and current form, owners are starting Ward at their own risk.