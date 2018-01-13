Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Blows third-period lead
Ward allowed four goals on just 27 shots during Friday's 4-3 loss to Washington.
The veteran backstop has now lost four of his past five starts and carries an underwhelming .904 save percentage and 2.85 GAA for the campaign. Ward is also likely losing his grip on the No. 1 starter's job. The Hurricanes have an excellent group of skaters, so there's potential for Ward, or Scott Darling, to be a strong fantasy asset over the final months of the season. Unfortunately, neither netminder has been able to step up and play well for a prolonged stretch. Considering his career trajectory and current form, owners are starting Ward at their own risk.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Set to start Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gives up five in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Saturday against Boston•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Blanks defending champs•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting between pipes Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...