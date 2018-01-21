Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Breaks out of slump
Ward allowed one goal on 24 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.
This ended a three-game losing streak where Ward allowed 11 goals on 63 shots (.825 save percentage), but overall, January hasn't been a kind month to Ward. He owns just a .873 save percentage and 3.35 GAA this month. This coming after he posted a 7-0-1 record and 2.19 GAA in December. Owners can expect more hot and cold moments from Ward moving forward.
