Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Commanding crease Saturday

Ward is slated to start Saturday night at home versus the Lightning.

According to Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site, Canes brass presented Ward with a golden stick to commemorate his 300th career win, which he earned via the shootout in a Dec. 13 contest against the Golden Knights in Vegas. Carolina has no chance at a playoff spot, but a Ward win could at least give the cross-conference foe a nervous feeling as the Lightning prepare for the playoffs. It won't be an easy task as Tampa Bay still leads the league offensively, though it won't have star pivot Steven Stamkos (lower body) firing pucks at Ward.