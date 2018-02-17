Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Continues hot streak in loss

Ward allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Friday.

The veteran netminder played well, but he was simply outplayed by Thomas Greiss, which nobody thought possible heading into Friday. This one is a tough loss for Ward, but owners should find comfort in his .938 save percentage over his last seven games. If he continues this hot streak, Ward has a chance to post his best save percentage since 2011-12.