Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Could find suitor in Blackhawks

Ward, a pending unrestricted free agent, will likely end up in Chicago, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Ward is the longest-tenured Hurricane having been with the club for 13 years. Perhaps best known for winning the Stanley Cup as a rookie, he's signed four contracts with the Raleigh-based franchise over that span, but all signs point to the veteran joining the Blackhawks. While the big bosses in Chicago insist that No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford will be ready for training camp after battling post-concussion syndrome, the 'Hawks rode a goalie carousel for the majority of the 2017-18 campaign, and they're in dire need of a stabilizing presence like Ward. With that said, Ward is 34 years old with his best days clearly behind him, so expect a short-term deal if he does end up signing with the Original Six club.