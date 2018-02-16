Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Deemed Friday's starter

Ward will guard the home goal Friday against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Ward's night off Thursday ended in a disastrous showing from Scott Darling, who allowed five goals on 22 shots. Ward stakes his claim to the crease again Friday, riding a two-game winning streak into a matchup against an Islanders club averaging 3.07 goals per game (fifth in NHL) on the road this season.