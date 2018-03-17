Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Defending goal Saturday

Ward will be between the pipes Saturday when the Hurricanes host the Flyers.

Ward has slumped in the crease recently, surrendering three or more goals in each of the team's last three starts. The veteran netminder still owns a positive record at 19-12-4, but a 2.77 GAA and .905 save percentage suggests he hasn't played that well overall. Fortunately, he catches a Flyers club Saturday that has lost seven of its last eight games, giving him an opportunity to break his brief skid in goal.