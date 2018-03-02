Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Defending net Friday

Per play-by-play announcer John Forslund, Ward will take the home crease for Friday's matchup against the Devils, Alec Campbell of 99.9 The Fan reports.

Ward has fared reasonably better at home this season, owning a 9-5-3 mark to go with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The veteran netminder hasn't had as much luck at home recently, losing each of his last three starts. He'll attempt to break that skid Friday against a Devils club going with Keith Kinkaid in net after Cory Schneider made his return Thursday.