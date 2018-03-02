Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Defending net Friday
Per play-by-play announcer John Forslund, Ward will take the home crease for Friday's matchup against the Devils, Alec Campbell of 99.9 The Fan reports.
Ward has fared reasonably better at home this season, owning a 9-5-3 mark to go with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The veteran netminder hasn't had as much luck at home recently, losing each of his last three starts. He'll attempt to break that skid Friday against a Devils club going with Keith Kinkaid in net after Cory Schneider made his return Thursday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Turns away 21 in 4-1 win over Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Ready to take on Flyers•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Surrenders six to Pens•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Seeking revenge against Pittsburgh•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Struggles in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting against New Jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...