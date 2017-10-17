Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Draws first start Tuesday

Ward will make his season debut Tuesday when the Hurricanes take on the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Ward was forced out of his perennial starting role with Carolina upon the arrival of Scott Darling during the offseason, though the latter has not faired so well thus far -- Darling has allowed eight goals and has notched only one win in his first three starts of the campaign. Ward will have an excellent opportunity to reestablish himself, but he will need to be in top form against the phenomenal Connor McDavid and the rest of the Oilers' potent offense.