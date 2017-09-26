Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Draws start Wednesday
Ward will start in goal for Wednesday night's preseason contest against the Oilers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ward will have another opportunity to push Scott Darling for the starting job after allowing just one goal on 24 shots in Saturday's win over the Capitals. The Carolina goalie situation is a bit murky at the moment, but whoever becomes the starter should be set up for success with a resurgent Hurricanes team poised to make some noise this season.
