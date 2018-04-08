Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Ends season with win
Ward stopped 32 of 34 shots Saturday, earning a 3-2 win in overtime over the Lightning.
For all the talk of Scott Darling being the starter, Ward actually outplayed Darling, ended up starting two more games than Darling and posted a better GAA (2.73 to 3.18) and save percentage (.906 to .888) than his teammate. But Carolina's goaltending picture is anything but straightforward because Darling is under contract for three more years and Ward is a free agent. At 34, Ward might choose to test the market and see if another team will give him the chance to be the top dog again. Where he lands will have a great effect on his 2018-19 value.
