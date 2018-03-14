Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Falls apart in third period Tuesday
Ward stopped 28 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.
The 'Canes took a 4-1 lead early in the third period, but after that it was all Bruins, as Ward got beat four times in under six and a half minutes to cough up the win. The veteran netminder has now surrendered 12 goals in his last three games, and the only thing allowing him to see regular action for Carolina is the fact that Scott Darling hasn't been any better lately.
