Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Frustrates Preds with 28-save win

Ward stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's win over Nashville.

Ward stymied one of the best teams in the league for his third consecutive victory. The veteran was burned for four goals in his last outing against the Sharks, though he rebounded with one of his best performances of the season Thursday. Ward has struggled this season, but the Hurricanes appear to be leaning towards him over Scott Darling right now, so he could be worth getting in your lineup. His .911 save percentage is nothing special, but the Hurricanes have won four of their last five games and Ward owns a 7-2-1 record, so keep an eye out.