Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets night off Monday

Ward will not appear in Monday's preseason tilt against Buffalo, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 2006 Conn Smythe Trophy winner is entering what will be his first NHL season as the undoubted No. 2 goaltender for the Hurricanes. On Monday, though, Jeremy Smith -- who projects to be the organization's No. 1 goalie at the AHL level -- will be given a chance to impress in the cage.