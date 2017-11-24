Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets nod against Toronto
Ward will tend the goal at home against the Maple Leafs on Friday.
This is perhaps a bit of a surprise, but Ward has played unusually well this year. He has a .922 save percentage through five games, but that's not likely to continue. He hasn't posted a save percentage higher than .910 in his last five seasons.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Steals show against Islanders•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Allows single goal in win over Jackets•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Thoroughly outplayed in net•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Pitted against Avs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...