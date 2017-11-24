Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets nod against Toronto

Ward will tend the goal at home against the Maple Leafs on Friday.

This is perhaps a bit of a surprise, but Ward has played unusually well this year. He has a .922 save percentage through five games, but that's not likely to continue. He hasn't posted a save percentage higher than .910 in his last five seasons.

