Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets second straight win

Ward made 34 saves in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Ward has won two straight, but they have been against the Sens and Yotes. Not exactly overpowering offences. Ward is best suited to platoon or back-up duty, so don't overspend on him next draft.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories