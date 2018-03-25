Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets second straight win
Ward made 34 saves in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
Ward has won two straight, but they have been against the Sens and Yotes. Not exactly overpowering offences. Ward is best suited to platoon or back-up duty, so don't overspend on him next draft.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Set for 40th appearance of 2017-18•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Outlasts Arizona despite fluky goal•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Tabbed to start Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Another late collapse Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Defending goal Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Falls apart in third period Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...