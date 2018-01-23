Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod against Pens

Ward will be between the pipes for Tuesday's clash with Pittsburgh.

Despite a recent run of poor performances -- he posted a 1-3-0 record and 3.66 GAA in his previous five outings -- Ward is clearly the No. 1 in Raleigh right now. Expected to be trade bait for much of the season, the Hurricanes likely can't afford to part ways with the 33-year-old if they want to try to make a playoff run. The netminder will face the unenviable task of shutting down Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, who have combined for 15 points in the Penguins' last five games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories