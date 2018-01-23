Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod against Pens
Ward will be between the pipes for Tuesday's clash with Pittsburgh.
Despite a recent run of poor performances -- he posted a 1-3-0 record and 3.66 GAA in his previous five outings -- Ward is clearly the No. 1 in Raleigh right now. Expected to be trade bait for much of the season, the Hurricanes likely can't afford to part ways with the 33-year-old if they want to try to make a playoff run. The netminder will face the unenviable task of shutting down Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, who have combined for 15 points in the Penguins' last five games.
