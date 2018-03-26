Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Monday
Ward will tend the twine for Monday's clash with Ottawa, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ward registered wins in his previous two outings, despite posting a .899 save percentage. Technically still in the Wild Card hunt, it would take a herculean effort by the netminder and his teammates to track down the Devils for the final spot. With Scott Darling locked in for three more years at $4.15 million, the veteran Ward is likely auditioning for his next team in these closing appearances of the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets second straight win•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Set for 40th appearance of 2017-18•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Outlasts Arizona despite fluky goal•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Tabbed to start Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Another late collapse Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Defending goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...