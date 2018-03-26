Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Monday

Ward will tend the twine for Monday's clash with Ottawa, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ward registered wins in his previous two outings, despite posting a .899 save percentage. Technically still in the Wild Card hunt, it would take a herculean effort by the netminder and his teammates to track down the Devils for the final spot. With Scott Darling locked in for three more years at $4.15 million, the veteran Ward is likely auditioning for his next team in these closing appearances of the 2017-18 season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories