Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Sunday
Ward will patrol the crease Sunday against the Sharks, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Ward is riding a three-game win streak into Sunday's game, posting a .932 save percentage, 2.00 GAA and a shutout in that span. The Sharks enter the matchup losing four of their last five, despite scoring 15 goals in that span. However, the Hurricanes offensive support has been shaky in front of Ward lately, posting less than two goals in four of the last five games, which can make the 34-year-old a risky start as he's dependent on inconsistent forwards.
