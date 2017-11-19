Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Sunday

Ward will man the crease against the Islanders on Sunday.

Ward will make his first appearance since Nov. 10 when he picked up a victory over Columbus, allowing just one goal on 26 shots. On the year, the 33-year-old is 2-2-0 with a .920 save percentage and a 2.78 GAA. As far as backups go, Ward is serviceable, but isn't necessarily a great start in fantasy matchups.