Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Ward is slated to be between the pipes against the Lightning on Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ward has clearly reclaimed the No. 1 job in Carolina, as he has posted a 8-1-2 record in his previous 11 outings, along with a 2.42 GAA and .913 save percentage. The early part of the season had trade rumors swirling around the netminder, but his performance has put the Hurricanes in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and firmly cemented him in the crease in Raleigh.

