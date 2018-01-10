Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gives up five in loss
Ward made 29 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Ward has now suffered consecutive regulation defeats while allowing seven goals on 36 shots for an ugly .806 save percentage. Given how poorly alternative Scott Darling has played and the tough competition in the Metropolitan Division, Carolina's playoff hopes could quickly dwindle if Ward doesn't get it together soon.
