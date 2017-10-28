Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Holds Blues to two goals in loss

Ward saved 32 of 34 shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Following the offseason acquisition of Scott Darling, Ward has been relegated to backup duty, which has almost entirely curbed his fantasy value. After all, the 33-year-old veteran entered the campaign with a crippling .907 save percentage through 211 games over the past five seasons. There's a chance Ward continues to play well as a spot starter, but it's probably wise to come to that conclusion after more than a two-game sample size. He should still be viewed as a risky fantasy option in most settings.