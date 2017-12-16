Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Holds on for 5-4 overtime win

Ward saved 37 of 41 shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo.

While it wasn't pretty, a win's a win. Ward continues to post underwhelming rate statistics and owns a .906 save percentage and 3.06 GAA through 10 starts this season. He's a high-risk option outside of the softest matchups, and he projects to continue playing second fiddle to No. 1 goalie Scott Darling.