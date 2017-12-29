Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Hunting for sixth consecutive win
Ward will start in goal Friday evening, as the Hurricanes welcome the Penguins to PNC Arena, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Ward is in pursuit of his sixth straight victory for a Carolina crew trying to gain its footing within a super competitive Metropolitan Division. The veteran backstop seemingly is doing his best to pry the starting role away from Scott Darling, and hockey fans shouldn't overlook the fact that Ward is getting the start against a divisional foe that is tied with the 'Canes at 41 points in the league standings.
