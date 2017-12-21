Hurricanes' Cam Ward: In blue paint Thursday

Ward will start in goal Thursday night against host Nashville, Willy Daunic of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.

This will be an enormous challenge for Ward, as the Predators rank second on the power play (26.8), fourth in shooting percentage (10.8), and fifth in goals per game (3.30). The veteran netminder has managed to post a 6-2-1 record despite carrying a 3.06 GAA and .906 save percentage through 10 outings.