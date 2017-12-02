Hurricanes' Cam Ward: In goal Saturday
Ward will start Saturday's home tilt against the Panthers.
Ward's appearances in goal have been few and far between so far this season, and for good reason. He's posted just a 3.03 GAA and a .907 save percentage so far this season, letting four past him on 16 shots before being pulled from his last outing against the Maple Leafs. The veteran netminder will look for a better result Saturday against a Panthers squad that tallied just 2.31 goals per game in November.
