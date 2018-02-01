Hurricanes' Cam Ward: In goal Thursday
Ward will get the starting nod against the Canadiens on Thursday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Ward's previous clash with the Habs was less than stellar, as he gave up five goals on 31 shots -- albeit in a win. The Warden has clearly taken over control of the netminding situation in Carolina and replaced Scott Darling as the No. 1. It's still possible the Canes try to trade the veteran before the deadline, considering he will be a free agent following the 2017-18 campaign.
