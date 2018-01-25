Hurricanes' Cam Ward: In goal Thursday
Ward will defend the net Thursday against the Canadiens, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ward's received most of the looks in the goal crease of late, posting various results, most of which are unfavorable. Over his last six appearances, the veteran netminder has posted a 1-4-0 record with a 3.55 GAA over that span. He will attempt to break that spell Thursday, facing a Canadiens club notching 2.56 goals per game in January.
