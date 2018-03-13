Hurricanes' Cam Ward: In goal Tuesday

Ward will rough up the home crease Tuesday against the Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Ward was yanked from his last start after surrendering four goals on 13 shots to the Wild on Mar. 6. After a couple of games on the bench, he will retake the crease for the second game of the Hurricanes' back-to-back set. The veteran netminder has been better at home this season, owning a 2.43 GAA and a 10-6-3 record. However, a challenge awaits in a Bruins club averaging 3.10 goals per game on the road this season.