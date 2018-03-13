Hurricanes' Cam Ward: In goal Tuesday
Ward will rough up the home crease Tuesday against the Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Ward was yanked from his last start after surrendering four goals on 13 shots to the Wild on Mar. 6. After a couple of games on the bench, he will retake the crease for the second game of the Hurricanes' back-to-back set. The veteran netminder has been better at home this season, owning a 2.43 GAA and a 10-6-3 record. However, a challenge awaits in a Bruins club averaging 3.10 goals per game on the road this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...