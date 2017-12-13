Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Makes 22 saves in shootout victory

Ward turned away 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Ward had been burned for five goals in his last start, so it's good to see him get back on track. Unfortunately, Ward's inconsistency has been a problem all season and this isn't something new. The 33-year-old owns a 5-2-1 record with a .907 save percentage and is a below-average fantasy netminder. He doesn't see too much action behind Scott Darling, but even when he does get the nod, it's hard to recommend him as a spot start.