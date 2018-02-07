Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Makes 28 saves in OT loss Tuesday
Ward stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.
He nearly got the 'Canes to the shootout, but Jordan Weal was able to beat the veteran netminder with only 3.1 seconds left in the extra frame. Ward has impressively allowed only six goals in his last four games, posting a .947 save percentage over that stretch, but Carolina's sputtering offense has held him to just two wins in that stretch.
