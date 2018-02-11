Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Makes 29 saves in impressive win

Ward turned away 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's win over Colorado.

Ward has been playing very well of late and is now 4-1-1 in his last six starts. The veteran is locked into the starting role and is sporting a decent .913 save percentage. The 33-year-old is worth getting in your lineup right now, as the Hurricanes are battling for playoff position and Ward is finding a way to string together victories.