Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Makes 29 saves in impressive win
Ward turned away 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's win over Colorado.
Ward has been playing very well of late and is now 4-1-1 in his last six starts. The veteran is locked into the starting role and is sporting a decent .913 save percentage. The 33-year-old is worth getting in your lineup right now, as the Hurricanes are battling for playoff position and Ward is finding a way to string together victories.
