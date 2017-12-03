Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Makes 37 saves in overtime win
Ward made 37 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Florida.
It was a stark contrast to his last start in Toronto when he was yanked after two periods. Ward is a below-average twine tender who is best utilized as a handcuff to Scott Darling.
